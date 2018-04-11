Displaying 30+ Stories
FAITH NATION: Paul Ryan Retiring and Mark Zuckerberg Getting Grilled

04-11-2018
CBN News
It's a big day on Capitol Hill with breaking news that House Speaker Paul Ryan will be retiring after his term. It comes as all eyes are fixed on the congressional testimony of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the wake of privacy and censorship scandals.

CBN News' FAITH NATION team is providing LIVE coverage of Ryan's morning announcement and Zuckerberg's hearing.

National Religious Broadcasters Vice President of Government Relations Aaron Mercer joins the discussion.

