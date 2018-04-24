'We Should See This More Often': Democrat Casts Shocking Pompeo Vote to Help Mourning Friend Across the Aisle

WASHINGTON – In a surprising twist, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will send President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, to the Senate floor with a favorable recommendation.

Just ahead of the vote, it looked like Pompeo would receive an unprecedented, unfavorable recommendation from the panel, with each Democrat publicly announcing ahead of time they would vote "no" on moving the nomination forward along with Republican Rand Paul.

And Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) who planned to support Pompeo, was not back in Washington in time for the vote because he was attending a funeral.

Committee Chairman Bob Corker (R-TN) told reporters Republicans had already thought of a few contingency plans in case the vote ended unfavorably – and then there were two big surprises: Sen. Paul changed his mind and Senate Democrat Chris Coons (D-DE) decided to help his mourning friend across the aisle by voting "present" instead of "no."

"(Isakson) called me and asked if it made the difference in moving ahead today rather than voting at 11:00 o'clock tonight, would I vote present and I was happy to do that for a friend," Coons said after the vote.

Coons, who co-chairs the National Prayer Breakfast, told reporters of Isakson's difficult day giving the eulogy at his best friend's funeral, saying he didn't want to make his day any harder.

Thank you to @ChrisCoons for voting present at today’s committee vote on the secretary of state nomination to accommodate my absence after delivering the eulogy at the funeral of a close friend in Atlanta. You are a good friend, and your kindness and decency is much appreciated. — Johnny Isakson (@SenatorIsakson) April 23, 2018

"Several of my Democratic colleagues said that was the right thing to do," continued Coons. "We should see this more often."



Coons recalls that when his father died, a Republican senator he says he didn't know very well offered to do the same for him.



"That meant a great deal to me," said Coons. "Every now and then we should find our way towards each other in ways like this, in moments like this."



The gesture moved Sen. Corker to tears.



"Coons is one of those members that's here to make a difference," the committee chairman said. "I think it really shows that senators at the right time can do outstanding things."

Coons says he plans to vote "no" on Pompeo's final confirmation vote on the Senate floor, but Republicans just need a simple majority to confirm him, which they say they're confident they now have.



Senate leadership hopes to see Pompeo confirmed by the end of the week before their next recess.