Dinesh D’Souza Releases New Movie, 'Death of  a Nation' 

WASHINGTON – After a pardon from President Donald Trump, conservative filmmaker and commentator Dinesh D’Souza is out with a new movie that paints a provocative picture of Democrats and liberals.

“Death of a Nation” opens this weekend in theaters across the country. In the film, D’Souza argues that from its beginning, the Democratic Party has been the party of fascism and racism.

“A new political party started in 1828, the Democratic Party, to defend, protect and preserve the plantation,” D’Souza told CBN’s Jenna Browder. “Now, the question is, where is the plantation today?”

D’Souza claims it’s in America’s inner-cities and poor communities where people are dependent on Democratic policies and handouts.

“They’ve created this system of intergenerational dependency,” D’Souza explained. “It’s now a multiracial plantation. It’s black, it’s brown, it’s yellow, but it’s still there and the same party is running it.”

D’Souza also argues that Democrats' main target now is President Trump.

“Lincoln was elected to unite a country and stop slavery. Democrats smeared him, went to war against him, assassinated him. Now, their target is Trump,” the official movie trailer says.

Trump pardoned D’Souza in May for campaign finance fraud. Many conservatives thought he was unfairly targeted by the Obama administration after he made the 2013 movie, “2016: Obama’s America” that was critical of former President Barack Obama.