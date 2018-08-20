First Lady Stresses Cyberbullying Awareness: 'Most Kids More Aware of Social Media Pitfalls Than Adults'

First lady Melania Trump addressed the "benefits and pitfalls" of social media while attending an anti-cyberbullying summit in Rockville, Maryland.

"Let's face it," the first lady said. "Most children are more aware of the benefits and pitfalls of social media than some adults."

Mrs. Trump advanced her mission to help America's children as part of her "Be Best" campaign, which aims to address the major issues facing kids with a focus on opioid use, social media and overall well-being.

"In today's global society, social media is an inevitable part of our children's daily lives," the first lady said. "It can be used in many positive ways but can also be destructive and harmful when used incorrectly."

The first lady addressed these concerns with representatives from educational organizations, federal agencies, law enforcement, social media companies and youth programs.

Mrs. Trump teamed up with the groups to help "pave a smooth way forward for our children" by providing information and tools for successful online habits.

"I have been so inspired by the children I have met in my time as first lady and believe our next generation has unlimited potential to impact our world in positive ways," she said.

The first lady continues to combat cyberbullying even as critics call out President Donald Trump's habit of name calling and behaving aggressively towards his foes on social media.