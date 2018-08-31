Is the Drum Beating on Attorney General Jeff Sessions?

WASHINGTON – For the past two weeks, President Donald Trump has been venting his anger over his attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

Now, it appears senators on Capitol Hill are warming up to the idea that a change is necessary.

On Thursday, President Trump made news when he told Bloomberg he won't be firing much-maligned Attorney General Jeff Sessions before the 2018 midterms.

"I just would love to have him do a great job," Trump said, before pointedly noting that he made no promises about Sessions' fate post November 6, 2018, which could mean that Sessions may be fired on or about Nov. 7.



Ever since Sessions recused himself from Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, President Trump has been an outspoken critic.



Just last week, the president said Sessions never took control of the Justice Department.



"While I am attorney general, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action. However, no nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States," Sessions fired back in a statement.

He added, "I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the president's agenda -- one that protects the safety and security and rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty."

Now it's being reported that the president is personally lobbying GOP senators to flip on his attorney general.

When asked in a recent interview if there is any substantive basis for firing Sessions, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, brought up the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that separated families.

Graham told some media outlets last week he believes the president may replace Sessions after the November midterm elections, based on the president's repeated criticism of the nation's top law enforcement officer.

Graham believes the problems between the president and attorney general "go well beyond" Sessions' recusal from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, saying the president "needs a cabinet he's confident in."

Some have said firing Sessions would be political suicide for President Trump.

But others, like Dr. Stephen Perry with the Robertson School of Government at Regent University, have a different take.

"If he gets someone in place, a new attorney general who actually takes action, gets things to happen on these investigations and brings them to a close, I feel the American people would be grateful for that," Perry said.

Regent University Professor Sam S. Gaston, is Practitioner-in-Residence/Online in the Master of Public Administration Program said, "I think it would be very foolish of President Trump to fire Jeff Sessions. Trump has great support from the State of Alabama and dismissing Sessions would erode his support in the state."