MUST SEE: Pastor John Gray's Powerful Prayer for President Trump

Before President Donald Trump met with pastors at a White House roundtable on Wednesday to discuss prison reform, Pastor John Gray of the Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina offered a prayer before the meeting began.

The prayer only lasts one minute, but there's power in Gray's words and the video of his prayer has been viewed and shared on social media.

Sitting beside the president at the conference table, Gray begins his prayer.

"God, we thank you for an opportunity to speak about the hearts of those who sometimes cannot fight for themselves.

Thank you for this moment to be able to share our hearts with the president and his administration.

Dr. King said, "We cannot influence a table we are not seated at. And so we pray this conversation will be fruitful and productive and honoring of the best traditions of this nation.

We further pray that you will continue to give wisdom and insight to our president and his leadership team to be what the nation needs. To build this country from the inside out.

That we will continue to be a beacon of hope and light around the world.

Bless his family. Bless his health. And everything that he puts his hands to do.

This is our prayer and bless our time together.

Jesus, in your name I pray. Amen."

Following Gray's prayer, President Trump leans over offering his hand to Gray for a handshake.

"I think he's done that before," Trump said with a smile to the other pastors sitting at the table.

