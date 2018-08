CBN News' David Brody and Jenna Browder spent the day with Vice President Mike Pence aboard Air Force Two Wednesday, even joining him inside his office cabin for a bit.

He spoke with them about big issues like the news media vs. Trump, and the president's "violence" comment that he made at an evangelical dinner this week. CBN News will bring you the full interview in coming days, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, here are some great moments from that special day with the vice president.