'Our AG Is Scared Stiff, Missing in Action': Trump Steps up Pressure on Sessions to Quash Russia Probe

WASHINGTON – Over the weekend, President Donald Trump once again took aim at Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

"I have never seen anything so rigged in my life. Our AG is scared stiff and missing in action," the president tweeted from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

....Do you believe Nelly worked for Fusion and her husband STILL WORKS FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF “JUSTICE.” I have never seen anything so Rigged in my life. Our A.G. is scared stiff and Missing in Action. It is all starting to be revealed - not pretty. IG Report soon? Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway says the president is frustrated with what he sees as a lopsided probe.

"The president is frustrated that the attorney general recused himself in early March of 2017 from anything having to do with the campaign," she told ABC's "This Week."

"And what the president really wants – if you look at all of his tweets and don't just cherry pick them – he wants to make sure we're investigating all sides of the, quote, so-called Russian collusion," she explained.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is also backing the president and calling for an investigation into the investigation.

He cites a conflict of interest for Bruce Ohr, a high-ranking Justice Department official who had connections to the research firm Fusion GPS which helped compile the infamous dossier that helped lead to the Russia investigation.

"When it came to the Trump campaign it was corrupt," the South Carolina lawmaker charged. "It was biased and I think unethical. Mr. Ohr shouldn't have had anything to do with the investigation because his wife worked at Fusion GPS."

Meanwhile, members of Trump's legal team are putting pressure on special counsel Robert Mueller to wrap up his investigation before the midterms.

"There is a Justice Department practice, and he is bound by it, that you shouldn't be carrying these things on right before an election," said Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, although he says it's a practice and not a rule.

Giuliani also says the president did not instruct former FBI Director James Comey to take it easy on National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, an apparent about-face from his earlier remarks.

"There was no conversation about Michael Flynn," Giuliani told CNN's Jake Tapper. "The president didn't find out that Comey believed there was until about, I think it was February when it supposedly took place. Memo came out in May. And in between, Comey testified under oath – in no way had he been obstructed at any time."

"Then all of the sudden in May he says he felt obstructed. He felt pressured by that comment, 'You should go easy on Flynn.' So we maintain the president didn't say that," Giuliani said.

That 2017 Comey conversation is important and said to be a major factor in the special counsel's investigation into whether or not the president obstructed justice.