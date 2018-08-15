Pro-Trump Candidates Make Strong Showing in Midwest Primaries, Proving His Clout

Voters in four states – Minnesota, Wisconsin, Connecticut and Vermont – went to the polls Tuesday where they made history and proved President Donald Trump's political power in the Midwest.

In Minnesota, former Republican governor and longtime Trump critic Tim Pawlenty lost his bid for another shot at the governor's mansion, defeated by Trump supporter Jeff Johnson.

"I am honored to represent the Republican Party in the general election this November," Johnson told supporters in his victory speech Tuesday night.

"I want to thank Tim Pawlenty and his supporters for running a tough race, and I very much look forward to uniting as one starting tonight – together we cannot be defeated in November," he said.

And in Wisconsin, state Sen. Leah Vukmir, also a Trump supporter, was nominated to face off against first-term Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

She vowed to give her opponent a run for her money in this fall's midterm elections.

"Tammy Baldwin has forgotten about the people of this great state and come November this nurse, this mom with a cause is going to send Tammy Baldwin back to the private sector she doesn't even know exists," Vukmir declared.

In Vermont, Democrats nominated a transgendered person, Christine Hallquist, to serve as their candidate for governor this fall.

"Tonight, we made history," Hallquist told supporters at an election night party in Burlington. "I am so proud to be the face of the Democrats tonight."

Finally, in Connecticut, former GE executive Bob Stefanowski won Tuesday's Republican primary for governor in an upset.

Stefanowski, a Trump ally, gained early recognition, running a strong campaign in which he vowed to right the state's economic woes and do away with the personal income tax.

"I've been consistent on this from day one, unlike any of my opponents," Stefanowski said, pledging that he'll be the one to "reverse the damage (outgoing Democratic governor) Dan Malloy has done over the last eight years."

Stefanowski will now go on to face Democrat Ned Lamont, who decisively defeated Bridgeport mayor and ex-convict Joe Ganim in Tuesday's primary.