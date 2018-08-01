'Stop This Rigged Witch Hunt Right Now!' Livid Trump Calls on Sessions to End Russia Probe

WASHINGTON – Apparently reaching the end of his patience, President Donald Trump is calling on his attorney general to put an immediate end to the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further," Trump tweeted about the probe, which is being led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Sessions, however, recused himself from the matter last year after reports emerged that he met with the Russian ambassador to the US in 2016. It was a revelation that contradicted his congressional testimony that he'd had no contact with Russian officials during the campaign.

Subsequently, Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to spearhead the probe.

"Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!" a livid Trump tweeted Wednesday.

Trump's ire comes as the trial of his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, enters its second day.

"Paul Manafort worked for Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other highly prominent and respected political leaders. He worked for me for a very short time. Why didn't government tell me that he was under investigation. These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion - a Hoax!" the president tweeted Wednesday.

The president's incendiary tweets have renewed Democratic concerns that Trump is seeking to impinge on the independence of the special counsel's investigation.

"The President of the United States just called on his Attorney General to put an end to an investigation in which the President, his family and campaign may be implicated," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) tweeted.

"This is an attempt to obstruct justice hiding in plain sight," the top intelligence committee Democrat added. "America must never accept it."

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports that because of Sessions' recusal, Trump would not be able to sack Mueller himself. Instead, he would have to order Rosenstein to do so – and thus far, the deputy attorney general has been supportive of the probe.