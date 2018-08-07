Tight Ohio Vote Could Spell Trouble for GOP This Fall

A tight race in today's special congressional election in Ohio could signal trouble for Republicans in the midterm elections. Heading into the vote, the Republican candidate in a long-held conservative district had a slim one-point lead over the Democrat contender.

The Republican Party has held the Ohio 12th District seat for more than three decades, so the very fact that it's so close is significant.

Ohio's Republican Gov. John Kasich said the race shouldn't even be close, but it is. Kasich has been an outspoken leader of the anti-Trump Republicans.

But the GOP candidate in the race, Troy Balderson, is a Trump supporter who recently welcomed President Trump at a town rally this weekend.

Democratic challenger Danny O'Connor is critical of both Republicans and Democrats.

Political analysts say the outcome could be a referendum on the president's popularity.

This is a special election, not a primary, so the winner of Ohio's vote tonight will head to Congress after votes are counted. It's the last special election to take place this year before the highly anticipated midterm elections on November 6.

Democrats are hoping to rally enough of their anti-Trump base to take control of the House and Senate this fall.

A number of states are picking candidates today for that big election in the fall. Missouri, Michigan, and Washington state are heading to the ballot box today. Two vulnerable Senate Democrats, Missouri's Claire McCaskill, and Michigan's Debbie Stabenow are facing challenges in their states.

Over in Kansas, Republicans are locked in an internal fight for the governorship. President Trump came out against the sitting GOP governor on the eve of that state's vote.