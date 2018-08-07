Top DC Reporter Says It's 'Likely' Republicans Keep Control of the House This Fall 

WASHINGTON – As many political experts predict a "blue wave" in November, one top Washington reporter says not so fast, telling CBN News he thinks it's actually "likely" Republicans will hold on to control of the House of Representatives.



Jonathan Swan, a national political reporter for Axios, tells CBN News, "The House is very much in play."



"I think you would be foolish to make a confident prediction one way or the other," he told CBN's Jenna Browder. "I think it's very likely that Republicans actually hang on to the House."



Swan acknowledged that history is on the Democrats' side since the president's party tends to lose congressional seats in a midterm election – but he believes this time could be different given the booming economy that Republicans can tout.



"I don't think it's a done deal by any stretch because the economy is doing so well, but Democrats like their chances," Swan said.



Swan is known for his political "scoops" and has been the first to report on several major news stories including President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and Trump's call to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).



