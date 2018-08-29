Trump-Backed Candidates Emerge Victorious in Florida, Arizona Primaries

Election night in Florida brought a surprise for Democrats, setting up a race that pits a Bernie Sanders progressive against a Trump-backed Republican in the governor's race.

In what's being viewed as an upset, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum emerged victorious in a crowded Democratic field of contenders to land his party's nomination.

"Tonight, Floridians joined Andrew in standing up and demanding change in their community," Sen. Sanders (I-VT) said of Gillum's victory. "That's what the political revolution is all about and Andrew Gillum is helping to lead it."

The 39-year-old mayor ran to the left of his fellow Democrats, riding a wave of support from young people and African-Americans.

If elected, Gillum would be the first black governor of Florida.

Gillum will now face off against Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who with the support of President Donald Trump, managed to defeat Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

Calling Gillum's tenure as mayor "disastrous," DeSantis noted, "(Gillum) wants to abolish ICE; he wants a billion-dollar tax increase; he wants a single-payer health care system in Florida, which would bankrupt the state. I'm trying to make Florida even better. He wants to make Florida Venezuela."

Meanwhile, in Arizona, Martha McSally, a former Air Force pilot and GOP establishment favorite, beat out more conservative Republicans in the race to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake.

Flake's seat is coveted by Democrats who are hoping to win a Senate majority in the fall.

President Trump wasted no time congratulating the 52-year-old congresswoman on her win in an early Wednesday morning tweet.

"Martha McSally, running in the Arizona Primary for U.S. Senate, was endorsed by rejected Senator Jeff Flake....and turned it down - a first! Now Martha, a great U.S. Military fighter jet pilot and highly respected member of Congress, WINS BIG. Congratulations, and on to November!" the president wrote.

McSally will face Democrat Rep. Kyrsten Sinema in this fall's election.