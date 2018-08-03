Trump Set to Stump for GOP Candidate in 'Toss-Up' Ohio 12th District Race

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is traveling to Ohio Saturday to stump for Sen. Troy Balderson who is running for Congress in Ohio's 12th district.

Looking forward to being in the Great State of Ohio on Saturday night where I will be campaigning hard for a truly talented future Congressman, @Troy_Balderson. See you all then! Tickets: https://t.co/8UOykaI8uf pic.twitter.com/jHdtAy5fgj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

It's at the Delaware County Fairgrounds that Trump plans to hold a rally aiming to help Republicans maintain control in the House.

Balderson is facing Democrat Danny O'Connor on Aug. 7 in what is turning out to be a tight race in a red district.

The election is being labeled a "toss-up" by national political analysts, which is why Trump is making a pit stop in Central Ohio.

"President Trump has demonstrated that he's all-in for our GOP candidates this year, so he's looking forward to showing his support for Troy Balderson in Ohio's 12th congressional district special election," USA Today quoted Michael Glassner, chief operating officer for Trump's re-election campaign.