Trump Signs Defense Spending Bill Giving 2.6% Pay Raise to US Troops

President Donald Trump signed a defense spending bill Monday at New York's Fort Drum Army Base that, among other things, gives America's troops a pay increase.

"No enemy on earth can match the strength, courage and skill of the American armed forces," Trump said.

Great to be in Fort Drum, New York with our HEROES! https://t.co/Ke54QGZbU7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Earlier Trump tweeted that he was "looking forward" to talking to America's "great heroes" and signing H.R. 515, the "John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for the Fiscal Year 2019."

The bill secures $717 billion for military funding next year, which includes new stealth fighter jets, battleships and a 2.6 percent raise for the troops.

The measure also helps modernize the military by enhancing research in the field of artificial intelligence and hypersonic technology.

"We will replace aging tanks, aging planes and ships with the most advanced and lethal technology ever developed," Trump said. "We are going to strengthen our military like never before and that's what we did."

Trump said that the bill will also help fund a "major upgrade" to the country's missile defense system.

Vice President Mike Pence added that Trump is "keeping his promise to the American people to rebuild our military."

Before signing the bill, Trump witnessed an artillery raid demonstration, noting that "nobody stands a chance against you folks."

Fort Drum Army base is home to nearly 20,000 active military members.