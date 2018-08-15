Trump Signs New Bill to Simplify Suicide Prevention Hotline to 3-Digit Number

President Donald Trump signed life-saving legislation into law Tuesday that changes the current 10-digit suicide prevention hotline into an easy to remember three-digit number.

"By creating a hotline dialing code that is short and easy to remember, we are taking an important step towards potentially averting tragedy and saving lives," said Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) who proposed the bill in the House.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) sponsored the bill in the Senate, and says he spent almost two years speaking with parents, teachers, and local leaders in Utah about how to best address the growing suicide epidemic. They believe simplifying the hotline number to something easy to remember will save lives by giving those in immediate need instant access to trained crisis workers.

"By making the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline system more user-friendly and accessible, we can save thousands of lives by helping people find the help they need when they need it most," Hatch said on the Senate floor.

Hatch says Utah and many other states have incredible suicide prevention resources available, and he believes making them easier for people to access is part of the key to preventing tragedy.

"With this topic, my heart is both heavy and hopeful—heavy because suicide has already taken so many lives; hopeful because this legislation can turn the tide in the campaign against this epidemic," tweeted Hatch.