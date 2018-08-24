Trump vs. Sessions: As Public Spat Heats up, Lindsey Graham Proposes 'a New Face' at Justice

The public dispute between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions is heating up once again.

After a dramatic week of guilty pleas and verdicts by Trump's former lawyer and his former campaign chief, the president blasted Sessions again for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, saying he failed to take control of the Justice Department.

Trump expressed his frustration with Sessions in an interview with Fox News, saying, "What kind of man is this?"

On Thursday, Sessions fired back at Trump's criticism, saying he and his department "will not be improperly influenced by political considerations."

"I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President's agenda," he said.

Trump responded to that comment Friday morning on Twitter saying, "'Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.' Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the 'other side' including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr......"

"Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations." Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the "other side" including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

Now, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a key member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says it may be time for "a new face" at the Justice Department.

Graham says, "The President's entitled to having an attorney general he has faith in."

"I think there will come a time, sooner rather than later, where it will be time to have a new face and a fresh voice at the Department of Justice," he told reporters. "Clearly, Attorney General Jeff Sessions doesn't have the confidence of the president."

Others aren't on board with Trump getting rid of Sessions.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said it would be really hard to confirm a successor if Sessions "is fired."

He told Senate colleagues, "Everybody in this body knows that Jeff Sessions is doing his job honorably, and the attorney general of the United States should not be fired for acting honorably and for being faithful to the rule of law."