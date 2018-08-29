VP Pence  Explains President Trump's 'Violence' Comment To CBN News

In an exclusive interview with CBN News, Vice President Mike Pence says the media shouldn't be in an uproar over President Trump's warning that there could be violence from leftists if Republicans lose control of Congress in the Midterm Elections.

The President made the comments at a White House dinner celebrating the evangelical community, an event Pence was at.

"What I heard the President say was that if the Democrats take over the Congress, that their goal is to turn back everything that we’ve done for the American people," Pence told CBN News in an interview outside Detroit, Michigan.

Trump's reported comments at the evangelical dinner referenced leftist groups who he called violent.

"Well obviously we condemn any examples of violence on the streets of this country," said Pence. "Zero tolerance for any violence against Americans."

CBN's David Brody and Jenna Browder traveled on Air Force Two with the Vice President Wednesday and interviewed him after a campaign event for U.S. GOP Senate candidate John James.

Pence has been traveling extensively in support of candidates during the run-up to the Midterm Elections.

He said the President's comments should be looked at in a broader way.

"Our agenda is to continue to focus on making America safe, making America prosperous, and a positive future for this country," Pence said. "Democrats' whole agenda is simply to undo everything that the President has done, including prevent the President from continuing to appoint strong conservatives to our federal courts at every level. That’s the choice we face and that’s what I took the President to say.”