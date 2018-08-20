WH Counsel Cooperates 'Extensively' with Mueller: Why Trump Legal Team Isn't Worried

WASHINGTON – Over the weekend, there was a new development in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

A New York Times report revealed White House counsel Don McGahn "cooperated extensively" and delivered 30 hours of testimony to Mueller's team.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump says the news no surprise. In fact, he welcomed it, waiving executive privilege.

I allowed White House Counsel Don McGahn, and all other requested members of the White House Staff, to fully cooperate with the Special Counsel. In addition we readily gave over one million pages of documents. Most transparent in history. No Collusion, No Obstruction. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

"I allowed White House counsel Don McGahn, and all other requested members of the White House staff, to fully cooperate with the special counsel," Trump tweeted.

While the president's team doesn't know what McGhan told the special counsel, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani believes it will be good for the president in the long run.

"John Dowd yesterday said – I'll use his words rather than mine – that McGahn was a strong witness for the president," Giuliani told NBC's "Meet the Press."

Meanwhile, on Friday Mr. Trump said he has no regrets about yanking former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance.

"Many people don't even know who he is and now he has a bigger voice. And that's okay with me because I like taking on voices like that. I never respected him. I never had a lot of respect," Trump told reporters.

Brennan, an outspoken critic of the president who has accused Trump of treasonous behavior, issued a threat of his own – legal action against the president.

"I am going to do whatever I can personally to try to prevent these abuses in the future and if it means going to court, I will do that," Brennan told "Meet the Press."

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says Brennan's politicizing comments are cause for concern.

"John is sort of like a freight train. He's going to say what is on his mind," Clapper said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"John and his rhetoric, I think, have become an issue in and of itself," he continued.

However, Clapper went on to say he shared Brennan's overall sentiment about the president's threats to their "institutions and values."

And he's in good company. More than 175 former intelligence officials and leaders signed a letter denouncing the president's decision to strip Brennan's clearance.

"Our signatures below do not necessarily mean that we concur with the opinions expressed by former CIA Director Brennan or the way in which he expressed them. What they do represent, however, is our firm belief that the country will be weakened if there is a political litmus test applied before seasoned experts are allowed to share their views," they wrote.