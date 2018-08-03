Who Cost the Federal Government Less? How the Trump White House Stacks Up against the Obama Admin.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is saving the federal government millions on personnel expenses at the White House compared to the previous administration.

The latest White House personnel report shows there are 374 people on the White House payroll, which is nearly 100 fewer staffers than President Barack Obama employed during the same time in his presidency.

This year, President Trump also cut his payroll by $500,000 over last year.

In 2015, President Obama spent $40.9 million on his White House staff. The latest report shows President Trump is spending $35.2 million.

First lady Melania Trump is also running a lean office. She has 10 employees compared to Michelle Obama, who in 2009 employed 24.

The president's top aides, like National Security Advisor John Bolton, Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway and Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, all make $179,700 per year.

The lowest paid staffer on Trump's White House payroll makes $30,000 per year.



Article II, Section 1 of the US Constitution mandates the president be compensated for his work, which has been set by Congress at $400,000 per year.

As a candidate, President Trump made a pledge to donate his salary and he's made good on it.



Each quarter, the president has written a check from his personal account to a different agency.



So far, he's donated to the National Parks Service under the Department of Interior, the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Transportation, Education, and Health and Human Services.

Last year, the National Parks Service used the president's salary, along with matching funds, to make improvements to the Antietam National Battlefield.

Following her father's lead, the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, doesn't take a salary for her work as an adviser to her father.

Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also refuses to accept a salary for his work at the White House.