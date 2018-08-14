Why Rubio's New Family Leave Proposal Is Winning Fans Among the Faith Community

WASHINGTON – Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is proposing a new measure that offers paid family leave in exchange for Social Security benefits.

Under his plan, called the Economic Security for New Parents Act, expectant parents could apply to the Social Security Administration and receive at least two months of paid leave.

In return, families would see a 3- to 6-month delay in their Social Security benefits later in life.

"The benefit amount is large enough that nearly all parents making below median family income of about $70,000 will be able to take two months leave at over 70 percent of their wages," Rubio's office told News Talk Florida.

"Many parents, especially those with low incomes, will be able to finance longer than three months of leave with the amount of the benefit," his office explained. "Two-parent households will be able to transfer their benefit to their spouse."

Last week, the Florida lawmaker released a video touting the measure as being the kind of family-friendly policy Americans need – particularly young American families.

"We need to do everything we can to help our children. I don't think that's an issue that has a left or a right," Rubio says in the video. "All Americans want their children to have a better future and there is nothing that is better for children than to have parents who are involved in their lives. And that is especially true in the early weeks of their lives."

Meanwhile, faith-based organizations are praising the move.

"The Christian faith believes work and family should complement each other," Katelyn Beaty, of the Christian non-profit Center for Public Justice, told Deseret News.

She and her colleague, Rachel Anderson, are co-authors of a new report, "Time to Flourish," which touts the merits of more affordable, family-centric policies like the one proposed by Rubio.

The report notes that currently, "a worker earning a median income in America would forgo more than $13,000 in wages in order to take 12 weeks of unpaid leave to care for an infant or sick family member."

In light of that harsh reality, the report praises faith groups like Hope International, which provides small loans to families in need. They also commend the group for allowing its employees to work remotely and for banning work emails outside of business hours.

"Having a workplace culture that honors family commitments in the evenings and weekends is a way to honor the family without paying anything upfront," Beaty told Deseret News.

Meanwhile, they explain that the goal of the report is not so much to push a particular piece of legislation but to foster a conversation among people of faith about the important connection between work and family life.

"I'd love to hear that message more publicly: that the Christian faith believes work and family should complement each other," Anderson said.