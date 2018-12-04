Civility, God, and Government: Chuck Grassley Reflects on George HW Bush's Passing and the End of an Era

WASHINGTON – While Washington pays respects to President George HW Bush, one of the Senate's longest serving members is calling on lawmakers to emulate the civility and morality of the late former president.

"We don't give enough credence to people that set a good example as members of Congress, as presidents of the United States," Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told CBN News.

Grassley entered the Senate in 1981 and served throughout Bush's two terms as Ronald Reagan's vice president as well as Bush's own presidency.

"He accomplished an awful lot as president of the United States when the Democratic Party controlled both houses of Congress," he said. "How do you get back to where it was with President Bush?"

Many are saying that with President Bush's passing that America is seeing the end of an era of a certain type of civility and decency in politics and leadership. It's a sentiment Grassley seems to agree with.

"He (Bush) was a very good example of two things, two things that sadly people brag about but they never talk about with anybody else: They don't talk about religion; they don't talk about politics," the Iowa lawmaker told CBN News.

"Are there any two things that have a bigger impact on your life – God and government in America – that we ought to be talking about?" he asked.

Nevertheless, Grassley says he remains hopeful civility will return to politics.

"How do you change public discourse in America? Every one of us that are in public life has to individually set a better example," he admonished. "And if we do that as an individual goal, collectively, we will make a better environment for public discussion in America."