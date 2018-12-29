Dems, Trump Trade Blame as Shutdown Slogs into 2nd Weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump and Democrats are trading blame for the partial government shutdown. But they're doing little substantive talking with each other as the disruption in federal services slogs into another weekend.

Trump now is threatening to close the Mexican border to press Congress to give him money for a wall.

Democrats are vowing to pass legislation restoring the government when they take control of the House on Thursday. But that won't accomplish anything unless Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate go along with it.

The effects of the impasse are growing. The Environmental Protection Agency is implementing its shutdown plan at midnight Friday night. It had enough money to operate a week longer than other agencies. Thousands of employees are being furloughed. Disaster-response teams will still work.

