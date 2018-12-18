Dr. Dobson Urges Gov. Kasich to Approve Heartbeat Bill Despite His Veto Threat

Dr. James Dobson is calling on Ohio's Republican Gov. John Kasich to sign the state's historic "Heartbeat Bill."

Dobson sent a letter to the governor asking him to protect the sanctity of life for the unborn. He said in 2017 alone 20,893 babies died from abortion in Ohio.

Gov. Kasich has developed a poor pro-life record after vetoing a similar Heartbeat Bill two years ago and threatening to the veto the new one, saying it was contrary to the Supreme Court's rulings on abortion.

But Dobson is urging Kasich to reconsider this time. "How can we let this happen in our nation, whose very founding stood on the eternal principles of being made in our Creator's image and having our unalienable rights bestowed by Him? The most precious and basic right is the right to life. "

The "Heartbeat Bill" would prevent abortions once the baby's heartbeat can be detected which supporters say is a clear indication of the existence of a human life.

"This legislation is the morally correct action to give the smallest children a chance at life. I hope and pray that you will do the right thing and stand for the family and the sanctity of life," Dobson writes.

Last time around, Ohio's House had enough votes to override a Kasich veto, but it doesn't look like that's the case this time. Plus, Kasich may push the lameduck session into Christmas week which would make it even harder to override a veto.

Aaron Baer, president of Ohio's family policy council which is called Citizens for Community Values, tweeted his disapproval of the governor's veto threat saying, "Kasich should be ashamed of himself. He has the opportunity to save upwards of 10,000 lives per year, but is choosing to veto a law that Ohio clearly wants. Where's the compassion in that?"

Gov. Kasich is on his way out of office and will soon be replaced by pro-life Republican Gov.-Elect Mike DeWine.