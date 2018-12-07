Honoring President George HW Bush: Special Weekend Coverage

President George H.W. Bush was laid to rest this week after the nation took some time to reflect on his life and legacy.

The 41st president of the United States was honored in multiple ways, from lying in repose in the US Capitol Rotunda to a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral and another ceremony in Texas.

Our CBN News team provided special coverage of the many profound moments from that Washington funeral, and if you missed it, you'll still get the chance to see it.

