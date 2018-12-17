'Over My Dead Body': Rudy Giuliani Shoots Down Notion of a Mueller-Trump Interview

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is defending the commander in chief from the accusations of campaign finance violations and pointing the finger at Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen.

"The man is pathetic," Giuliani told ABC's "This Week." "He's a lawyer. He's the guy you depend on to determine whether or not you should do it this way or that way."

Democrats, who are taking over the House in January, don't share that view and they want Cohen to testify before Congress.

"Remember John Dean with regard to the Nixon tapes and the testimony that he provided? He changed the course of America – a lot of people said that, called him a liar," explained Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for a litany of charges, including campaign finance violations for paying hush money to the president's alleged mistresses during the 2016 campaign. It's something he says was done at Trump's behest.

"First of all, nothing at the Trump Organization was ever done unless it was run through Mr. Trump. He directed me to make the payments; he directed me to become involved," Cohen told ABC News.

According to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Cohen's claim is backed up by American Media Incorporated chief David Pecker who assisted in the payments and cover-up.

Giuliani's defense? Even if it's true, it isn't a crime.

"Paying $150,000 to Stormy whatever and paying $100,000 to the other one is not a crime. The Edwards case determines that," Giuliani said of the 2011 campaign finance violation claims involving former presidential candidate John Edwards.

And at least one legal expert tells CBN News that proving the president would have made that payment regardless, is key to the case.

"There is another provision of the law that says an expenditure or an expense is not campaign-related if it is an expense that would exist whether or not you're running for office," said Hans von Spakovsky, a legal fellow from the Heritage Foundation.

Still, Cohen maintains the point of the payment was to influence the election.

Meanwhile, Congress and the president are waiting for special counsel Robert Mueller to wrap up his investigation into Russian collusion.

There are reports that the special counsel still wants a sit-down interview with the president.

"Yeah, good luck, good luck," he said. "After what they did to Flynn, the way they trapped him into perjury and no sentence for him – over my dead body. But, you know, I could be dead."

However, Giuliani told ABC News he wasn't allowed to speak on the matter.