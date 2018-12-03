Pro-Life Activists Rethink Strategy After Pro-Choice Majority Wins House: 'This Is a Fight We Have to Pick Up'

WASHINGTON – On election night, as pro-life voters watched the number of pro-life lawmakers grow in the US Senate, they felt the wind leave their sails as the House of Representatives transformed into a pro-choice majority.

"We can't get around the fact that this is certainly a loss for the pro-life movement, that the House that has been a vanguard is now going to be back in the hands of someone like Nancy Pelosi who is absolutely an abortion radical," says Mallory Quigley with the Susan B. Anthony List (SBA).

Now, instead of working to get a late-term abortion ban and other legislation through Congress, pro-life activists like Quigley are refocusing on keeping tax dollars out of the hands of Planned Parenthood.

"This is a fight that we have to take up, a mantle that we have to pick up every day," she told CBN News during a recent interview at SBA headquarters just outside of Washington, DC.

SBA teams started knocking on doors back in July. Millions of visits later, they convinced enough voters to make the Senate reliably pro-life.

"What we wanted was not just a Republican Senate but a pro-life Senate. The Senate is ground zero for Supreme Court justices. We saw that with the fight to confirm Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh," Quigley says.

Now if the president gets to nominate a third or even fourth justice, pro-choice Republicans like Sens. Lisa Murkowski (AK) and Susan Collins (ME) can't block the confirmation.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is still in the White House. He remains the most pro-life president American has seen.

"Every child is a precious gift from God," he told tens of thousands of activists speaking from the Rose Garden during the 2018 March for Life.

In his campaign for the presidency, he sent a letter to pro-life voters listing the actions he'd take to protect life if elected and he's keeping his word.

In a matter of days, the Department of Health and Human Services will finalize its "Protect Life Rule."

"That will cut off $60 million for Planned Parenthood, their second largest stream of funding. If they continue to do abortions they won't get Title X money," Quigley explains.

Despite the loss of a pro-life majority in the House, Quigley says, "It's a very encouraging time to be pro-life."

Soon SBA teams across the country will start knocking on doors once again to start rallying the pro-life vote in 2020.