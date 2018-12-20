Shutdown Countdown: House GOP Leads Final Push for Border Wall Funds After Trump Holds Firm

Lawmakers are going back to the drawing board to try to find the $5 billion needed to fund the president's plan for border security.

House Republican leaders say they will try to add that money along with disaster aid for wildfire and hurricane victims.



It's unclear whether the bill can pass the House, and Congress seems to be gearing up for a showdown.



A partial government shutdown will commence at midnight on Friday unless the border issue is resolved.



The Senate passed a short-term spending bill on Wednesday evening that did not include money for the border wall. Trump has told Republicans he won't sign it.

"We just had a very long productive meeting with the president. The president informed us that he will not sign the bill because of his legitimate concerns over border security," said Speaker of the House Paul Ryan Thursday.

"We're going back to the House and work with our members. We want to keep the government open but we have legitimate concerns about the border," he added.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy remains hopeful that Congress will be able to avoid a shutdown, saying, "I think you'll find that we'll be able to move forward."

As the battle over the border wall is at the center of debate, a new agreement was made over migrants trying to come to America.

Migrants seeking asylum in the US will have to wait in Mexico until their claims are processed, according to a new agreement between the two countries.

While making the announcement on the agreement Thursday, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirsten Nielsen used the opportunity to call on Congress to act on immigration.



"We need Congress to act or America's borders will never be fully secure. In fact, until we deal with the poorly written and outdated laws that contribute to this problem, the situation will only get worse," Nielson said. "Despite congressional inaction, we will not wait. We will not simply stand by as the crisis worsens."

Only about nine percent of people seeking asylum in the US are actually granted it.

