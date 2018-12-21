Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
Associated Press

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Has Cancerous Growths Removed from Lung

12-21-2018
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung.
  
It's Ginsburg's third bout with cancer since she joined the court in 1993.
  
The court says the 85-year-old Ginsburg had the surgery Friday in New York and will remain in the hospital for a few days.
  
The court says doctors found "no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body." The court says no additional treatment is planned currently.
  
The growths were found during tests Ginsburg had after she fractured ribs in a fall on Nov. 7.
  
Ginsburg is being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles