Trump Facing Real Trouble? New Calls for Impeachment, Some Conservatives Concerned

For President Trump, the new week begins with a help wanted sign at the White House.

He's seeking a replacement for outgoing Chief of Staff John Kelly and working to confirm a new attorney general.

Meanwhile, House Democrats are talking impeachment and possibly even jail time.

The president could face legal problems at some point as federal prosecutors in New York claim he directed former attorney Michael Cohen to pay off two mistresses in exchange for their silence during the campaign

“There’s a very real prospect on the day Donald Trump leaves office, the justice department may indict him,” Congressman Adam Schiff, D-CA, told CBS’ Face the Nation.

The filing says Trump’s former attorney “acted with intent to influence the 2016 presidential election; and with respect to both payments he acted in coordination with and at the discretion of Individual 1”

Individual 1 being then candidate Trump.

Even conservatives see problems for the president.

“If you read the sentencing memo the Southern District filed in Cohen's case, it's clear that Trump is the target and will be indicted eventually,” stated Andrew McCarthy, Contributing Editor for the National Review.

McCarthy reiterates this does not mean the president is guilty but that indictment seems probable.

Prosecutors are saying the payment would amount to a campaign finance violation.

At least one of the president’s defenders says that’s not the case.

“People forget history, the Federal Elections Commission actually ruled on this with John Edwards, they came up with a ruling and said ‘You know what? The paying of his mistress was not a campaign finance violation,” Senator Rand Paul, R-KY, told Meet the Press.

The president calls the payment a “private transaction.”

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun...No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

....which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s - but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

Regardless, House Democrats say additional investigations and even impeachment isn’t out of the question.

“Certainly they would be impeachable offenses because even though they were committed before the president became president, they were committed in the service of fraudulently obtaining office,” charged Congressman Jerry Nadler, D-NY on CNN. He stopped short of saying whether they would actually move forward with the action.

Lawmakers from both parties say they’re also concerned about the future of Russia investigation.

The decision of how much of Mueller’s final report is shared with congress is up to the attorney general.

"Bill Barr will be nominated for the US attorney general position,” the president told reporters last week.

If confirmed, Barr would directly oversee the investigation.

Barr served as Attorney General under President George H.W. Bush.

“He’s respected by republicans and respected by democrats,” the president declared.

Even so, both sides want assurance Barr would protect the ongoing investigation, despite past comments defending the president’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

“Bill Barr is a talented person who was a good attorney general the first time. I liked him very much then, I think he'll serve the Justice Department well,” Comey told reporters.

The president will still need to find a replacement for chief of staff General John Kelly, who Trump said is leaving by the end of the year.

One candidate, Vice-president Pence’s Chief of Staff Nick Ayers won’t take the job reportedly because he didn’t want to serve the full two years the president requested.

The president reportedly has four names on his short list including, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.