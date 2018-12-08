Trump Says Chief of Staff John Kelly Will Leave His Job at End of the Year

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says chief of staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of the year.

Trump isn't saying immediately who will replace Kelly, a retired Marine general who has served as chief of staff since July 2017. But the president says an announcement about a replacement will be coming in the next day or two.

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House before departing for the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.

He calls Kelly "a great guy."

The West Wing shake-up comes as Trump is anticipating the challenge of governing when Democrats take control of the House in January, and as he gears up for his own campaign for re-election in 2020.

