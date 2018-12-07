Trump Picks State Department's Heather Nauert as Next UN Ambassador

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump announced he will nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to be the next ambassador to the United Nations.

Nauert, who Trump praised as being "very talented" and "very smart," would replace Ambassador Nikki Haley who has been a vocal advocate for US foreign policy and Israel at the UN.

Nauert has served as the State Department spokesperson since April 2017.

She was later appointed as acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, making the former Fox News broadcast journalist one of the highest ranking women in the agency.

Nauert would need to be confirmed by the US Senate, but if she passes that hurdle, she would become a top voice for Trump's foreign policy.

In one of her recent tweets, Nauert reflected a tough stance against Russia saying: "Ten days since Russia attacked Ukrainian ships and detained 24 personnel in the Black Sea. We join the EU and our Allies in calling on #Russia to immediately release the sailors and their vessels. #Crimea is #Ukraine. #Peace4Ukraine"

