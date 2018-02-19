'Get Smart America!' President Trump Vents Frustration Over Russia Probe

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is fighting back on Twitter over the latest developments in the Russia investigation.

The president launched a tweet storm over the weekend after special counsel Robert Mueller indicted more than a dozen Russians accused of meddling in the 2016 election in an effort to help Trump.

"If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their a---s off in Moscow. Get smart America!" Trump tweeted Sunday.

Critics say Trump isn't doing enough against Russia.

Meanwhile, the president is saying he never dismissed the possibility of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"I never said Russia did not meddle in the election. I said 'it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer,' " Trump tweeted Sunday. "The Russian 'hoax' was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia - it never did!"

In another tweet, Trump also disagreed with National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster for calling the evidence presented in the FBI indictment "incontrovertible."

"General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians," Trump tweeted.

A key point in the charges came from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller and the investigation and also said Russian meddling didn't have any effect on the outcome of the election.

These charges aren't the final word from Mueller, who has yet to finish his investigation into the Trump campaign.