House Votes to Release Democrats' Classified Memo

02-06-2018
CBN News
Trump
The battle of classified memos continues in Washington, DC as Democrats push to get a memo of their own released about Russian election meddling and alleged connections between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign.
 
The House Intelligence Committee voted Monday to release a second classified memo, this time written by Democrats.
 
This comes after President Donald Trump declassified Republicans' document last week, which pointed to biased methods the FBI used to obtain a surveillance warrant on a onetime Trump campaign associate.
 
Democrats' memo aims to counter some of the arguments and evidence put forward by Republicans.
 
Trump has five days to decide whether to allow the memo's publication.

