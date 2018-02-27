Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

'I'm in for 2020!' Trump Preps to Launch Presidential Reelection Bid

02-27-2018
CBN News

WASHINGTON – Just one year into his first term as president, Donald Trump is already poised to launch his reelection campaign for 2020, the Drudge Report revealed Tuesday.

Drudge reports the president is expected to name "digital guru" Brad Parscale as his campaign manager.

In 2011, Parscale was brought onboard as the Trump Organization's digital media strategist, the BBC reports. Later, in 2015, Trump asked him to set up a website for his exploratory White House campaign.

“Brad was essential in bringing a disciplined technology and data-driven approach to how the 2016 campaign was run,” said Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser. “His leadership and expertise will be help build a best-in-class campaign.”

Trump actually filed the paperwork to organize his re-election committee on the same day as his inauguration in 2017.

DEVELOPING...

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles