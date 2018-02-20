Medal of Valor Awarded to 12 “Heroes”

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Valor Tuesday to a dozen people including police officers, sheriff deputies, firefighters, and rescue personnel.

“They all share one thing in common when faced with danger they each put the lives of others before their own,” President Trump said.

Trump added at the White House ceremony that “in your courage, we see America’s strength and in your character, we see America’s soul and today one proud nation says to all of you, thank you.”

The commander-in-chief recognized the bravery of those who responded to the massacre in San Bernardino, California where a married couple killed 14 people at a holiday party.

"When terrorists attacked defenseless employees of the San Bernardino Department of Public Health, six of the heroes with us today chased them down and put an end to their sinister rampage,” Trump said.

The president also awarded fire engineer Stephen Gunn for saving an unconscious man from a burning home in Phoenix, Arizona.

“He carried the man out before the house collapsed and that’s by seconds,” said President Trump. “I understand you keep your melted helmet as a reminder of that day, now you have a symbol of our nation’s gratitude to go alongside that very charred helmet.”

Trump thanked each and every recipient by saying “God bless you and God forever bless these great heroes.”

"To each of the 12 heroes who are about to receive the Medal of Valor, you have earned an eternal place in the gratitude, in our history, and in our hearts,” the president said.