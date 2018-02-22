​​​​​​​Mueller Files New Charges Against Manafort, Gates

Special counsel Robert Mueller filed a new indictment charging former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and aide Rick Gates with multiple counts of tax and bank fraud.

A grand jury in Virginia filed 32 charges against the two men, according to court documents including failing to report income and subscribing to false U.S. individual income tax returns.

Other charges include failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts and bank fraud.

The charges are related to Manafort and Gates' work as political consultants and lobbyists for the Ukrainian government and politicians.

Both men had already been charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe, and pleaded not guilty to the charges last year. However, Gates is reportedly nearing a plea deal with Mueller and will testify against Manafort.