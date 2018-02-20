President Trump Signs Memo to Ban “Bump Stocks”

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump announced he signed a memo directing the Justice Department to craft regulation to “ban all devices” like “bump stocks” that turn semi-automatic firearms into automatic weapons.

The shooter in Las Vegas killed 58 people using such a device.

The announcement came during a Public Safety Medal of Valor ceremony at the White House where Attorney General Jeff Sessions was seated in the front row and was ordered by the president to finalize the guidelines “very soon.”

The directive also comes less than a week since 17 people were killed at a high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“School safety is a top priority for my administration,” said President Trump.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Wednesday that the commander-in-chief will meet with people from Parkland along with students, teachers, and parents for a listening session on “what can be done better.”

Students in the Sunshine State are demanding an end to gun violence, calling for a nationwide walkout and march next month.

Sanders added that the president does support improving federal background checks. It is a topic he plans to discuss on Thursday with local and state officials at the White House.