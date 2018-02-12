Displaying
30+
Stories
PoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

President Trump Unveils a Pro-Life Budget – Here's What's in It

02-12-2018
Ben Kennedy

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump unveiled a $4.4 trillion budget Monday for next year which blocks certain abortion providers from receiving federal funds.

The 160-page proposed budget revealed "provisions prohibiting certain abortion providers from receiving federal funds from HHS (US Department of Health and Human Services), including those that receive funding under the Title X Family Planning program and Medicaid, among other HHS programs."

This move by Trump is in line with what he promised on the campaign trail during a Republican debate in Houston.

"I would defund it (Planned Parenthood) because of the abortion factor, which they say is 3 percent. I don't know what percentage it is. They say it's 3 percent. But I would defund it because I'm pro-life," said then-candidate Trump in 2016.

Trump's proposal stays true to another campaign promise by sparing Social Security retirement benefits and Medicare.

The commander in chief's budget plan sees a 2019 deficit of nearly a trillion dollars.

“Is this dead on arrival?” asked White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. “The answer is absolutely not, it highlights the fact this is a messaging document.”

The proposal includes $23 billion for border security along with an additional $18 billion for a wall along the southern border. The proposal also includes $21 billion for infrastructure and $17 billion to combat the opioid crisis.

“We look forward to working with Congress to achieve these priorities,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

The budget also sets aside $90 billion for emergency aid, $80 billion for the Pentagon and continues to fund the US Office of Special Counsel. It also sets aside $2.2 billion to construct an FBI building.

Press Secretary Sanders says the proposed budget accomplishes the President’s three goals: to rebuild the military, grow the American economy and end waste.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles