President Trump Unveils a Pro-Life Budget – Here's What's in It

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump unveiled a $4.4 trillion budget Monday for next year which blocks certain abortion providers from receiving federal funds.

The 160-page proposed budget revealed "provisions prohibiting certain abortion providers from receiving federal funds from HHS (US Department of Health and Human Services), including those that receive funding under the Title X Family Planning program and Medicaid, among other HHS programs."

This move by Trump is in line with what he promised on the campaign trail during a Republican debate in Houston.

"I would defund it (Planned Parenthood) because of the abortion factor, which they say is 3 percent. I don't know what percentage it is. They say it's 3 percent. But I would defund it because I'm pro-life," said then-candidate Trump in 2016.

Trump's proposal stays true to another campaign promise by sparing Social Security retirement benefits and Medicare.

The commander in chief's budget plan sees a 2019 deficit of nearly a trillion dollars.

“Is this dead on arrival?” asked White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. “The answer is absolutely not, it highlights the fact this is a messaging document.”

The proposal includes $23 billion for border security along with an additional $18 billion for a wall along the southern border. The proposal also includes $21 billion for infrastructure and $17 billion to combat the opioid crisis.

“We look forward to working with Congress to achieve these priorities,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

The budget also sets aside $90 billion for emergency aid, $80 billion for the Pentagon and continues to fund the US Office of Special Counsel. It also sets aside $2.2 billion to construct an FBI building.

Press Secretary Sanders says the proposed budget accomplishes the President’s three goals: to rebuild the military, grow the American economy and end waste.