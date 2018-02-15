Rep. Cramer to Throw His Hat in the Ring in Key Senate Race

Rep. Kevin Cramer, R–N.D., is set to announce Friday his plans to challenge Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D–N.D., for her job in 2018. Republicans see a prime opportunity to pick up a Senate seat in North Dakota, with it being one of 10 states that President Trump won in 2016 Senate Democrats must defend.

Cramer said last month he would not enter the Senate race, but has since changed his mind. He shared via Facebook this week he's holding a "Cramer U.S. Senate Campaign Announcement and Rally" event tomorrow night in Bismarck, N.D.

President Trump carried the state of North Dakota by almost 36 points in 2016.

Cramer is thought to be a strong candidate to challenge Heitkamp in November. He is one of only two Congressmen for North Dakota, giving him widespread name recognition already throughout the state.

But he won't be alone in the Republican primary. State Sen. Tom Campbell is also running for the Republican nomination. The primary will be held June 12, 2018.

Republicans currently have just a slim majority of 51 seats in the Senate, and if they lose just two of them, the Democrats could regain the majority.

