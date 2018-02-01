Displaying
Top Democrat Says Vote to Release Memo Invalid

01-31-2018
WASHINGTON (AP) - The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says a vote earlier this week to release a classified memo to the public is invalid because Republicans changed part of the document before sending it to the White House for review.
  
California Rep. Adam Schiff sent a letter to House intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes late Wednesday that charged the document had been "secretly altered" by Republicans after the vote. Schiff did not detail the changes. A spokesman for Nunes did not immediately return a request for comment.
  
The panel voted Monday to publicly release the memo, part of a GOP effort to prove improper use of surveillance by the FBI in its Russia investigation. President Donald Trump has five days from the vote to review the document.
  
