Trump Considers Gun Control Measures; Lawmakers Under Pressure One Week After Deadly Florida School Shooting

Survivors from the high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, rallied today in Tallahassee, pushing for new gun control measures.

It's been one week since the deadly shooting rampage at their high school, and state and federal lawmakers are under pressure to take new action on guns.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with students and teachers at the White House.

Hundreds of people also showed up at the Minnesota state capitol this week for a rally held by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

"We're mothers; we're fathers, parents, neighbors, and we're all ready for our lawmakers to take action to prevent the gun violence that is plaguing our countries," Erin Zamoff, a chapter representative said.

In Florida, survivors of the shooting massacre in Parkland traveled to their state capitol to push for new gun laws.

"This is not about Democrats; this is not about Republicans," one student said. "This isn't Left or Right. This is a movement for humanity, for safety, for keeping our citizens alive."

"We're talking about gun safety; we're talking about school safety, and we're talking about mental health," said another.

As students traveled to Tallahassee by bus, Florida legislators voted not to consider a bill to ban assault rifles. One survivor was overcome with emotion while watching the vote.

Meanwhile in Washington at a White House ceremony honoring the bravery of public safety officers, President Trump directed US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to ban bump stocks – devices used in the Las Vegas shooting rampage. Bump stocks make it easier to fire off more rounds faster, simulating an automatic weapon.

"I signed a memorandum directing the Attorney General to propose regulations to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns," the president said.

California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein responded by tweeting, "Legislation is the only answer."

The president has also said he is open to improving federal background checks on gun purchases. In addition, the White House fielded questions regarding assault weapons.

"Does the president believe there should be an age limit for those who buy an AR-15?" a reporter asked.



"I think that's certainly something that's on the table for us to discuss," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded.



Along with hosting students and teachers in a "listening session," the president will meet with state and local leaders to discuss school safety Thursday.