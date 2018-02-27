Vice President Mike Pence to Pro-Lifers: 'Life is Winning' 

Vice President Mike Pence had a busy schedule Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn. First, he addressed a warm crowd of hundreds who like himself, support pro-life measures. Then, he gave a speech to a room full of religious broadcasters.

During the Susan B. Anthony List & Life Institute Luncheon, he encouraged the forerunners of the pro-life movement, saying he thinks “life is winning” through programs like adoption, and the hard work of grassroots groups on the front lines of the culture war.

The vice president admonished the group that though they had some recent successes, there was great opposition to this cause. But he had a vision of America where “we will once again restore the sanctity of life to the center of America’s hall.”

“I just know in my heart of hearts that this will be the generation that restores life," he added.

Pence told the cheering crowd his faith for change was not only in their hard work but “I have boundless confidence in Him who said, “before I formed you in the womb I knew you.”

Soon afterward the vice president spoke to members of the National Religious Broadcasters where he testified how his then 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter came to Christ upon hearing a sermon given by the late Rev. Billy Graham in 1999.

The NRB was founded some 75 years ago with the initial membership of 150 evangelical Christian broadcasters and church leaders. The group now boasts more than 1,100 member organizations who touch the lives of millions through every medium of communication.

The NRB says its main purpose is to “represent the Christian broadcasters' right to communicate the Gospel of Jesus Christ to a lost and dying world.”

While addressing the NRB members, the vice president declared the successes of the current White House, saying “I couldn’t be more proud than to stand with a President who stands for the sanctity of human life” while also extolling the administration’s efforts to defund Planned Parenthood.

Continuing to highlight the importance of life, Pence called for prayers for the victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting adding “school safety is the top priority of this administration.”

In these “challenging times,” the vice president admonished attendees to “strengthen the bonds of community, family, and faith” by “reviving the rich heritage of faith to repair the torn fabric of society.”