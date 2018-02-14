Watch FAITH NATION: The Church & Immigration, Trump's Faith, and Fox's Ainsley Earhardt

How should the church respond to the debate on immigration? That's the question CBN News is asking today on our online political talk show, "Faith Nation."

The vice president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, Tony Suarez, joins the show along with Dr. Ronnie Floyd, president of the National Day of Prayer, to discuss how the church should respond to immigration reform.

Plus, our very own David Brody has a new book, The Faith of Donald J. Trump. He'll switch roles and go from interviewer to interviewee when we talk to him about President Trump's journey of faith.

And we also sit down with "Fox and Friends" host, Ainsley Earhardt to ask how having the president as a viewer has impacted the way she reports the news.

Click here to watch "Faith Nation" LIVE on the CBN News Facebook page beginning at 12:30 pm Eastern every Wednesday.