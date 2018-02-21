Watch FAITH NATION: The Eternal Impact of Evangelist Billy Graham

Displaying
Rev. Billy Graham once said, "My home is in heaven.... I'm just traveling through this world." Today, Billy Graham made it home.

This week on FAITH NATION, we look at the life and legacy of the world's most famous and influential evangelist.

Graham traveled the world preaching the gospel, bringing millions to salvation with his message of hope and leaving a legacy that will not soon be forgotten.

We'll hear what President Trump said and take a look at some in-depth stories of Graham's lifelong ministry. We'll also talk with Dan Andros and Billy Hallowell from Faithwire, and Dr. Jerry Vines, former president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

