'We're Bringing Back Made in the USA': Trump Touts Benefits of New Tax Overhaul

WASHINGTON – Speaking before an audience in Ohio, President Donald Trump touted the benefits of his recently-passed tax overhaul, noting that Americans' taxes "are going way down" while US "factories are coming back."

"At the center of America's resurgence are the massive tax cuts. It's the biggest tax reform in American history," he told workers at Sheffer Corporation, a manufacturing company near Cincinnati.

"We've already created 2.6 million jobs… We're bringing back those four magnificent words: made in the USA," he said.

"Unemployment claims have hit a 45-year low," Trump continued. "After years of wage stagnation, wages are now rising. The average family of four will see a tax cut of $2,000 a year."

Thanks to the historic TAX CUTS that I signed into law, your paychecks are going way UP, your taxes are going way DOWN, and America is once again OPEN FOR BUSINESS! pic.twitter.com/GISFbDDGXX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

"It's amazing what people with good ideas can do," he added.

Last week, however, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi panned the new law, dismissing the tax-related bonuses as being mere "crumbs."

But Sheffer CEO Jeff Norris begged to differ. His company recently gave each of its employees a $1,000 bonus because of the new law.

"Some people have said that's 'crumbs,' but for the Sheffer people, we consider that fine dining," he told "Fox & Friends."

A Sheffer employee named Tyler also applauded Trump's tax overhaul.

"With the tax cut and bonus I will be trying to save up money to start a family and eventually get a bigger house. I appreciate everything you're doing and I just want to say 'thank you,'" he said.

Meanwhile, Trump admonished voters not to fall into the trap of complacency, noting the midterm elections are just around the corner.

"We've got to get out there and win because Nancy Pelosi (and other Democratic lawmakers) they want to raise your taxes. Start thinking about 2018. Start thinking about November."