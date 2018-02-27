WH Communications Director Hope Hicks Gets High Marks From Key Media Figure

WASHINGTON – Newsmax Founder and CEO Chris Ruddy, a close friend to President Trump and someone who knows a thing or two about the communications field, gives high marks to White House Communications Director Hope Hicks.

I recently spoke with Ruddy at Newsmax headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida.

"You know, early on, I think the communications coming out of the White House were weak," Ruddy acknowledged. "The president himself gave himself a C+ for the White House Communications Office. He brought in Hope Hicks. She, I think, has done a tremendous job. I think we've seen a big improvement."

Hicks has been with Trump from the start, having served as press secretary during the 2016 presidential campaign.

On Tuesday she made a closed-door appearance in front of the House Intelligence Committee to discuss possible Russian interference during the 2016 campaign. Afterward, both Democrats and Republicans said she wouldn’t answer questions related to her time in the administration or transition period before Trump became president. Those inside the closed-door session say the first 20 minutes involved informing the committee what she would and would not discuss.

One key story lawmakers are trying to figure out: what exactly happened during the drafting of what some say was a deceptive statement that attempted to explain a meeting at Trump Tower between campaign officials and a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign. Previous reports indicted it was a meeting to get, “dirt” on Hillary Clinton and that Hicks promised the emails about the meeting would, "never get out."

Lawyers believe Hicks may have refused to answer certain questions because Trump may eventually invoke executive privilege on certain topics the committee was asking her about.