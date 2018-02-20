Why Trump's Endorsement May Boost Romney Among Mormons

WASHINGTON - Headlines about President Donald Trump's endorsement of former rival Mitt Romney in his Utah Senate race drip with irony.

In a tweet Monday night, Trump wrote, "Mitt Romney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah. He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to Orin Hatch, and has my full support and endorsement."

Romney responded in kind, tweeting, "Thank you Mr. President for the support. I hope that over the course of the campaign I also earn the support and endorsement of the people of Utah."

It's quite a change from the way the two men have gone at each other in the past.

Two years ago in March of 2016, Romney called Trump "a phony and a fraud," and said "His promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University."

That's not to mention his famous speech around the same time in which he denounced Trump's candidacy.



Some see recent public niceties between the men as evidence that they're burying the hatchet; however, Trump's endorsement will likely only solidify his popularity among his most enthusiastic base: Mormons.

A Gallup poll conducted in January shows 61 percent of Mormons approve of the president's job performance, the highest marks of all religious groups polled.

Conversely, "Never Trump" Republicans who say they didn't support President Trump in 2016 and won't in 2020, are more likely than other Republicans to identify as Mormon.

However, they make up just 11 percent of Trump detractors, according to the Public Religion Research Institute's latest American Values Survey.

Late last week, Romney said he and the president had talked by phone two or three times in recent months and had a cordial and respectful relationship.

As of now it appears the Utah Senate race is Romney's to lose.