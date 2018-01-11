Bipartisan Meetings on Immigration Reform: Confusing Twists, Turns, and One Surprising Trump Comment

There's confusion over whether a bipartisan deal was reached Thursday at the White House regarding immigration reform. Some lawmakers say they have a deal and are going to work to get support for it in Congress. However, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there is no deal.

Late Thursday, the story took a tabloid turn as reports came out that President Donald Trump used foul language in reference to people from countries like Africa and Haiti.

He reportedly said, "Why are we having all these people from ****hole countries come here?" He was responding to the idea of restoring Temporary Protection Status to immigrants from various countries.

The White House issued the following statement:

"Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people. The President will only accept an immigration deal that adequately addresses the visa lottery system and chain migration – two programs that hurt our economy and allow terrorists into our country. Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation. He will always reject temporary, weak and dangerous stopgap measures that threaten the lives of hardworking Americans, and undercut immigrants who seek a better life in the United States through a legal pathway."



Those speaking about the president's remark spoke anonymously as they weren't to publicly discuss the meeting. Trump allegedly made the comment after Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., told Trump the proposal would bring end a visa lottery for immigrants.



Earlier in the day, a bipartisan group, led by Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., announced the deal. A spokesman for Flake said the next step was to take it to the White House.

The plan reportedly made a way to legalize the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA recipients, secure the borders and change the State Department's visa lottery program and family-based immigration policies - according to The Hill.

However, Durbin never confirmed the deal before meeting with the president.

GOP leaders questioned whether the plan would ever get the full support of Congress.



