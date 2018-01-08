Conservative Republicans Push for Sessions to Resign – This Is Why

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is under fire from fellow Republicans over the Department of Justice's failure to cooperate with Congress and for leaks related to the agency's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Two leaders of the conservative House Freedom Caucus – Reps. Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Jim Jordan of Ohio – say Sessions should resign.

Their ire comes one year after the attorney general recused himself from the DOJ's Russia probe over concerns there would be a perceived conflict of interest. Sessions later appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to take over the investigation.

In a Washington Examiner column Friday, Meadows and Jordan noted that while Sessions stepped aside from the Russia investigation, "it would appear he has no control at all of the premier law enforcement agency in the world."

Specifically, they faulted Sessions for allowing information about the investigation to get leaked to the media and for not answering questions from Congress.

"It is time for Sessions to start managing in a spirit of transparency to bring all of this improper behavior to light and stop further violations," they wrote. "If Sessions can't address this issue immediately, then we have one final question needing an answer: When is it time for a new attorney general? Sadly, it seems the answer is now."

They went on to denounce what they called the "manufactured hysteria" over the probe.

"In spite of the constant headlines, rampant speculation, and overshadowing of accomplishments, a simple truth remains: There is no evidence of any collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians," they charged.

President Donald Trump has also criticized Sessions for stepping down from the investigation, accusing him last July of taking a "VERY weak position" on leakers. Still, he informed reporters at Camp David on Saturday that he stands by his embattled attorney general.

Meanwhile, The Hill newspaper reports Sessions isn't expected to resign. With the Senate so closely divided, it would be hard to confirm a successor. Democrats say replacing Sessions would amount to interference in the Russia investigation.